MADISON, Ga. — Two South Carolina women found themselves unexpectedly staying overnight in Georgia after police say they were caught with pounds of drugs on Tuesday night.

According to Madison Police Detective Wes Thompson, 35-year-old Andrea Leigh Strode, and 34-year-old Brandy Nicole Odle - both of Aiken, South Carolina - were stopped for going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-20.

And it was at this point that a potentially hefty speeding ticket would combine with much more serious finds. Police said that deputies found two pounds of methamphetamine and just shy of half-a-pound of cocaine. They also had pills, a small amount of heroin and some marijuana in various parts of the vehicle - a rental.

Both women were arrested and taken to the Morgan County jail. 11Alive is working to gather more information about the charges they each face.

Investigators are now trying to determine where exactly the drugs were coming from and where they were to be dropped off.

