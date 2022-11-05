Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Authorities did not share the victim's age.

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy.

Police said the boy was shot in the arm and was conscious by the time they arrived. They did not share details about the boy's age or if anyone would be facing charges in the shooting.

Authorities are still investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.