Bartow County Police: Armed murder suspect's crime spree leads to multiple carjackings, high-speed chase

The victim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, police said.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment on Saturday, and now the Cartersville Police have a suspect in custody.

Police were called to a report of an unresponsive woman at the Morgan Square Apartments at 290 E. Felton Road in Cartersville on March 19, where officers discovered the body of Malayca Jones inside her apartment.

Jones's boyfriend is facing charges for her death-- including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, theft by taking a motor vehicle and murder, according to police.

Before authorities were able to take him into custody, they said he led Gordon County deputies on a high-speed chase on Friday, March 18, after committing two armed carjackings in Floyd County, police said.