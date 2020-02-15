LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police said that they have arrested a male for the shooting death of a female victim and the wounding of another male in LaGrange Friday night.

According to a release, LaGrange Police officers were summoned to an area near the intersection of Union and Ware streets at about 10 p.m. Friday, in response to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers discovered two persons, identified as Ronald Turner and Patricia Underwood, suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.

The release said that officers began to render medical assistance to the victims. Underwood was declared dead at the scene. Turner was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for additional treatment.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates that a dispute between several parties near the area where the victims were found led to a suspect, identified as Andreco Darnell Parham, shooting at Turner.

The release said that Turner was struck in the shoulder while standing outside his vehicle in the roadway. One of the rounds fired by Parham entered a business in the 200 block of Union Street and struck Underwood, which caused her death.

Investigators said that Parham ran from the shooting scene and was later caught by police.

Parham was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

