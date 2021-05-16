Male, female found dead in Gwinnett driveway, police on the scene

A homicide investigation is underway.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a reported homicide northeast of Lawrenceville that has left two people dead.

Gwinnett Police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said that police are on the scene at 1042 Wallace Hill Ridge SE where a male and female have been found dead in a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Police haven't said anything about the cause or manner of death in this case, nor have they said whether the victims were adults or juveniles. However, Valle said this is being investigated as a homicide and the crime scene unit is on the way.

The scene is in a residential area off of Sweetgum Road SE and just south of Winder Highway.