'Arson is a serious felony' | Investigators look for person responsible for Mall of Georgia fire

Crews responded to the scene inside of rue21 where they said shoppers had to be evacuated because of the smoke

BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett County fire investigators are looking for answers to find out who started a fire inside of the Mall of Georgia Tuesday.

Crews responded to the scene inside of rue21 where they said shoppers had to be evacuated because of the smoke due to the fire. A caller told 911 they saw flames near the back of the store with shoppers trying put the fire out with extinguishers.

On Wednesday, firefighters said clothes were set on fire on a rack in the back of the store. The fire spread and the entire rack went up in flames.

Video from what appears to be from inside the store shows the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out, but investigators are still looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett Fire Investigations at 678.518.4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1.800.282.5804.

The Georgia Arson Control offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.