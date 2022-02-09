Mall of Georgia Macy's stabbing suspect had recent string of arrests, including family violence

Jose Reyes-Serrato was shot by a Gwinnett Police officer after allegedly stabbing a Macy's employee in a robbery attempt on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect shot by Gwinnett Police after allegedly stabbing a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee Friday in a robbery attempt had a recent string of arrests that included family violence charges and at least one previous robbery attempt of a car.

Arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive from 2019 detail at least three occasions that year when Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, was arrested in Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett Police, on Friday Reyes-Serrato began damaging the jewelry counter with a "crowbar or similar object" and, when an employee tried to stop him, he took out a knife and stabbed that person several times.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung, among other injuries police described as "serious."

Reyes-Serrato was in stable condition after being shot, police said.

The 2019 warrants indicate he had several run-ins with law enforcement before Friday's violent episode.

In his first arrest that year, in March, the warrants state he intentionally slammed a door on his sister's hand, causing her injury and resulting in a family violence battery charge.

In that same incident, he was also given a criminal trespass damage charge for storming into his brother's room and causing damage to his wall. The warrants indicate the three siblings lived together.

Later that year, in July, he again was arrested for an incident involving his brother. A warrant states he intentionally damaged the windshield, dashboard and visor of his brother's car "in a manner so as to endanger human life by creating an unsafe environment to travel safely."

He then had a third arrest in September, in which he was accused of stealing a Cadillac Escalade from a dealership. In that episode, he was charged with felony theft by taking.

Reyes-Serrato now faces several additional felony charges related to Friday's incident, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, fleeing a police officer for a felony offense and second degree criminal damage to property.

"It was very chaotic," a store employee, who asked not to be identified, told 11Alive.