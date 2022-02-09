x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Mall of Georgia Macy's stabbing suspect had recent string of arrests, including family violence

Jose Reyes-Serrato was shot by a Gwinnett Police officer after allegedly stabbing a Macy's employee in a robbery attempt on Friday.

More Videos

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect shot by Gwinnett Police after allegedly stabbing a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee Friday in a robbery attempt had a recent string of arrests that included family violence charges and at least one previous robbery attempt of a car.

Arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive from 2019 detail at least three occasions that year when Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, was arrested in Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett Police, on Friday Reyes-Serrato began damaging the jewelry counter with a "crowbar or similar object" and, when an employee tried to stop him, he took out a knife and stabbed that person several times.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung, among other injuries police described as "serious." 

RELATED: Suspect shot by officer after stabbing employee at Mall of Georgia Macy's, Gwinnett police say

Reyes-Serrato was in stable condition after being shot, police said.

The 2019 warrants indicate he had several run-ins with law enforcement before Friday's violent episode.

In his first arrest that year, in March, the warrants state he intentionally slammed a door on his sister's hand, causing her injury and resulting in a family violence battery charge. 

In that same incident, he was also given a criminal trespass damage charge for storming into his brother's room and causing damage to his wall. The warrants indicate the three siblings lived together.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Later that year, in July, he again was arrested for an incident involving his brother. A warrant states he intentionally damaged the windshield, dashboard and visor of his brother's car "in a manner so as to endanger human life by creating an unsafe environment to travel safely."

He then had a third arrest in September, in which he was accused of stealing a Cadillac Escalade from a dealership. In that episode, he was charged with  felony theft by taking.

 Reyes-Serrato now faces several additional felony charges related to Friday's incident, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, fleeing a police officer for a felony offense and second degree criminal damage to property.

"It was very chaotic," a store employee, who asked not to be identified, told 11Alive.

Reyes-Serrato is now being held at the Gwinnett County Jail, with a bond hearing as yet unscheduled. 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out