Man sentenced for attempting to molest a teen girl in Cherokee County

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 38-year-old man was found guilty of intending to sexually assault a teenager in Cherokee County, according to their DA.

The office said the man, Marvin Civil, communicated and "provided explicit descriptions of the sex acts he wanted to engage in" with a 14-year-old girl.

That 14-year-old was actually a fictitious child created by undercover deputies in Cherokee County.

Their department said the two were to meet up at a RaceTrac in Woodstock for "sexual intercourse in exchange for cash" not long after they began messaging.

"At the meeting time, he asked her to text a nude photo from the gas station restroom to prove she was there," the DA's Office said. "In another text, he told her he was waiting at the Home Depot instead and sent her a photograph of his location."

The office found the man at the Home Depot, where deputies arrested him. He told authorities that he was "only working to help them catch a child predator when he engaged in the explicit messaging and that he did not personally intend to actually meet up with a minor.

“This defendant told a fantastical story in an attempt to explain away his criminal conduct in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope, of the Special Victims Unit, said in a statement. “The jury followed the evidence and found that the defendant’s intentions were to engage in sexual acts with a child that day.”

He faces 15 years, with the first 5 in prison and the remaining 10 years on probation. The 38-year-old will also have to follow sex offender conditions of supervision, including no contact with those under 18.