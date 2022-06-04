Police say man abducts woman, flees and rams patrol cars after traffic stop in Gwinnett County

The woman was able to get out of the car during the traffic stop, police said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Saturday that a man was captured the day prior after allegedly abducting a woman, then ramming several patrol cars as he fled a traffic stop.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a release that one of its officers fired shots at the man, but did not say whether he was whether he was hit.

The department said the man was caught following a foot chase "without incident."

The incident began when a man called police saying that his "girlfriend was possibly in trouble after she never returned from an errand" and that he'd gotten an "alarming phone call" from her that was nothing but noise.

That boyfriend told police he tracked her phone to the area of Duluth Highway and Purcell Road, where police initiated the traffic stop.

"The suspect originally complied, and the victim was seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle unharmed," a police release said. "Once this occurred, the suspect fled the traffic stop in his vehicle and hit a patrol car. While the pursuit continued the suspect rammed two additional occupied patrol vehicles putting the officers' safety in danger."

The department said ultimately none of the officers involved sustained any injuries. The circumstances of how the woman was originally abducted was not clear. Police said she "sustained minor injuries including a dog bite from a police K-9."

It's not clear how the woman came to be bitten by the K-9.

Police said charges will be forthcoming for the suspect in the incident. The Gwinnett County Criminal Investigation Division is further investigating it.