DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 28-year-old man accused of hitting two little girls playing in the front yard of a home in Lithonia is expected to appear in DeKalb County Court Wednesday.

Gabriel Jabri Fordham was arrested Tuesday and is charged with failure to maintain a lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, hit-and-run and serious injury by vehicle.

Gabriel Jabri Fordham

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Suspect in hit-and-run where girl was plowed over by car in custody

Fordham is represented by attorneys Ryan Williams and Gerald A. Griggs. Griggs is also representing the family of Joycelen Savage, a woman reported to be held captive by R&B singer R. Kelly.

“Our client was pistol-whipped and rendered unconscious by a carjacker at the time of the accident,” Griggs said in a statement.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cherokee Valley Drive and Cherokee Valley Way in Lithonia just before 7 p.m., Friday.

9-year-old LaDerihanna Holmes and 11-year-old Alayshia Phillips were playing outside in the yard when a car suddenly sped across the yard. According to DeKalb County Police, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Surveillance video from the home showed the car careening down the street and hitting a curb before blowing through the intersection. In the next instant, the car is in the front yard and slams into the two girls and hits the house.

A few seconds later, a man -- presumed to be the driver at a car -- can be seen running away from the house and down the street as people from inside the house came to help the children.

RELATED: Jaw-dropping video shows car plow into 2 girls playing in DeKalb County yard

LaDerihanna was taken to the hospital for a fractured skull and broken pelvis. Phillips, the 11-year-old, sustained a foot injury. Miraculously, the little girls were not killed.

LeDerihanna's mother, Charlette, said the video was so devastating, she could only watch it once.

"I can't look at it again," she said. " I can't look at it again."

"It didn't just hit her, it threw her through a brick wall," described the family's attorney Chris Stewart. "Their house has a massive, gaping hole."

That hole was quickly covered by a piece of plywood, but recovery for LaDerihanna will be slow.

"She will have to learn to walk again. She suffered a fractured skull, a severely fractured pelvis in three places. Severe lacerations," the attorney listed. "Her right valve in her heart is leaking."

Holmes Family

LaDerihanna's brother Trevon Hughley told 11Alive that she has been moved to a rehabilitation center and will be going through therapy for the next few weeks. Through it all, the family said the 9-year-old is still smiling.

Deputies said Fordham was arrested in a parking lot near the sheriff's office headquarters on Memorial Drive in Decatur. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

MORE |