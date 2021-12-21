Man accused of hitting, killing brother-in-law with truck arrested days later

Police said the 34-year-old man was arrested in Henry County and is now being held without bond.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man who authorities have been searching for after they said he hit and killed his own brother-in-law with a truck has now been arrested, according to Gwinnet Police.

A Tuesday afternoon statement from police said the 34-year-old man was arrested in Henry County and is now being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.

Police issued a warrant for the man's arrest on felony murder and aggravated assault charges on Saturday. They received call around 5:15 a.m. after a Christmas party the night before. Gwinnett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera later said investigators believed the man "intentionally" ran over his brother-in-law.

The incident started as a fight between two brothers-in-law in the backyard of a home on Windsor Oak Circle. The fight eventually escalated into the road where the suspect hit and killed his sister's husband with his pickup truck, police said.

"According to detectives, this incident appears to be an intentional act and is being investigated as a homicide," a police statement said.