BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Riverdale man will likely spend the next three decades of his life behind bars for the charges he faced in connection to a horrific crime.

Adrian J. Garcia-Zamarroon pleaded guilty to rape on Thursday, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

His victim was a 16-year-old Coweta County girl. But there was a series of shocking events that led up to the sexual assault. The crime started with the stabbing of four people and then the kidnapping of the teen, officials said.

Here's a recap of the case.

THE VIOLENT ATTACK

According to authorities, Garcia-Zamarroon and the teen knew each other. On Aug. 24, 2018, she and the suspect went to a Newnan laundromat on Temple Avenue. The victim and her family worked there.

While they were there, Garcia-Zamarroon allegedly went on a violent attack.

The suspect allegedly stabbed four people with the knife. They were taken to Grady Hospital, authorities said.

THE ABDUCTION

After the stabbing, Garcia-Zamarroon allegedly abducted the teenager. They drove off in a white convertible. The girl's family called 911 to report the stabbing and the teen's kidnapping.

Authorities said Garcia-Zamarroon drove south down I-75 until he ran out of gas in Monroe County. The home was vacant and under construction.

THE ASSAULT

Still armed with a knife, the district attorney's office said the suspect and the teen waked to a house on Rivoli Road near the Bibb-Monroe County line.

Officials said the suspect raped the girl and threatened her life.

THE ARREST

The next morning, law enforcement found the car the two were traveling in on the road. Then, the suspect and the teen were spotted walking nearby. Garcia-Zamarroon was taken into custody.

provided

THE SENTENCING

Almost one year after the crime, Garcia-Zamarroon was sentenced to 30 years, after pleading guilty to rape.

“Mr. Garcia-Zamarroon is going to be locked away for decades to come, unable to harm another girl or woman," said District Attorney David Cooke. "I’m glad that we were able to get justice for this victim and her family and a sentence that will help them heal, while also sparing them the agony and trauma of a trial.”

In addition to the Bibb County case, Garcia-Zamarroon still faces charges in Coweta County and charges filed by the U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

“This arrest and guilty plea is another example of how the FBI’s relationship with our state and local law enforcement partners is instrumental in protecting our citizens,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This does not end the pursuit of justice for Garcia-Zamarroon as we pursue further charges in federal court.”

