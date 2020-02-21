FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park Police are still looking for the person responsible for assaulting an elderly woman and her daughter at a store earlier this month.

To help with the search, officers have released a sketch of the person they are looking for.

Police said that, on Feb. 3, the mother and daughter were assaulted while they were in the checkout line at the Wholesale Food Outlet on Jonesboro Road.

"The male offender became upset and struck the daughter and then through her elderly mother to the floor," police said in a news release.

Forest Park Police

Officers released a photo from a security camera that showed the man leaving the store. They also had a forensic artist from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation create a sketch.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Park Police at 404-366-4141.

Forest Park Police/GBI

