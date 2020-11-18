Man accused of beating woman he met on dating app arrested out of state

Police in Kent, New York said the suspect, identified by Atlanta Police as Benjamin Fancher, was arrested.

A man wanted for allegedly brutally beating a woman he met on a dating app is in custody in another state.

Police in Kent, New York said the suspect, identified by Atlanta Police as Benjamin Fancher, was arrested Tuesday around 8 a.m.

The suspect is accused of attacking Brittany Correri last week in Atlanta after the two met through the dating app, Hinge.

Correri shared her story on social media, showing pictures of her injuries and photos of the man she said attacked her.

Her attorney, Michael Sterling, said the suspect was taken into custody Monday in New York - just as he planned to go on a date with another woman he met on a dating app.

"A woman saw her story, realized it was the guy she was about to go on a date with and just before she went on a date with him, she was able to call her local police department and have him arrested," Sterling said.

Kent Police said in a news release that they received information from APD.

Correri said the suspect punched her and beat her with a gun for about an hour, inside of his car.

"He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere - my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, arms, my back," she told 11Alive over the weekend. "He was just telling me that the date cost too much that I'm not worth that."

Correri said she was able to get away, when a security guard saw the suspect attacking her and ran to help.

Sterling said he was disappointed with the company's response.

11Alive reached out to Hinge multiple times to clarify if they offer or require background checks on it's users. They have responded to the emails, but haven't answered that question.