FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities arrested a man accused trying to use nude photos of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend to extort her for money.

Police said 27-year-old Eric Anthony Saldana and the victim had an online relationship. When the victim was 15, she sent the man -- who is ten years older than her -- those nudes.

Saldana allegedly used the photos to blackmail her.

In December, he allegedly contacted the teen and threatened to release or sell the nudes online if she didn't pay him.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Saldana is in jail on an $11,130 bond. Cpl. Doug Rainwater said the suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee last week and brought back to Georgia in connection with the sextortion case.

Eric Anthony Saldana

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. Rainwater said Tennessee authorities are also investigating him on similar cases.

