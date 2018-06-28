ATLANTA -- Kenndric Roberts, who is facing 15 counts of human trafficking and false imprisonment charges, is due in court Thursday morning for a plea and arraignment hearing.

Among Roberts' charges are six counts of false imprisonment, six counts of trafficking person for labor or servitude and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An AK-47 pistol and a Glock .45 cal. handgun were recovered during the investigation.

The case started when one of Roberts’ Diamond Kitties, a 20-year-old mother who feared for her life, called 911, earlier back in March, alleging that the then-33-year-old was holding her and seven other women captive inside a lavish, sprawling mansion at 100 Strauss Lane in Sandy Springs, Ga.

"It's a house of full of girls and... if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me," the woman told the 911 dispatcher on March 7 just after 7:31 a.m.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted the human trafficking suspect on March 24 on all charges that a judge dismissed one day prior.

