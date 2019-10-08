DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After being on the run for more than a week, a suspected killer is behind bars and set to face a judge on Saturday afternoon.

Twenty-seven-year-old Otis Walker faces multiple charges, including felony murder, for the death of his girlfriend and shooting and wounding a police officer.

DeKalb Police searched for him for more than a week, giving him plenty of time on the run.

But officers eventually received an anonymous tip and arrested him at a gas station in Lithonia, only a few blocks away from where the August 1 shooting took place.

Walker was arrested on Thursday.

He remains in the DeKalb County Jail with his first court appearance scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

He has been charged with felony murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend Aleka Simmons. He is also facing aggravated assault charges after police said he then shot at three DeKalb police officers.

Police said that DeKalb Officer Derek Nunn was shot and wounded, but is now recovering at home.

On Friday, police discussed Walker's arrest and the domestic violence part of the case.

"We will seek out and we will arrest anyone committing violence in DeKalb County," said Assistant Police Chief Tony Catlin at a Friday news conference. "They were aggressively searching the area and checking different locations to try to locate this individual and fortunately we were able to locate him."

Police had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Walker's arrest.

A major with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they found and arrested Walker after receiving a tip through Crime Stoppers, and that person would be receiving a reward.