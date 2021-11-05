Man accused of killing his Roswell wife arrested in Washington state

According to Atlanta Police, Luther Henderson, 39, shot and killed Tykeisha Dixon, 33, then discarded Dixon's body on an Illinois road.

ATLANTA — the Atlanta Police Department said a man is in custody after he shot and killed his Roswell wife on May 6 in northeast Atlanta.

APD detectives were able to track Henderson to the state of Washington. Officers were able to find and arrest him outside of the city of Seattle.

According to the missing persons report, they drove from Roswell to Atlanta to pick up Dixon's daughter from a previous relationship, but family members later said that Dixon and Henderson were going to pick up Henderson's daughter. The police report said that Henderson's daughter later told Dixon's brother, Harold, that the couple was arguing in the car on the night of May 6.

Henderson is waiting to be extradited back to Atlanta where he is set to face a felony murder charge.

Tykeisha’s family said they can't believe she is gone.

Harold sent 11Alive a message: