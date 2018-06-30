ROME, Ga. — The boyfriend of a mom found shot inside her Rome residence earlier this month has been arrested in connection with her murder.

Police said Nakotah Javez Smith is suspected of shooting Crystal Vega.

Vega's shooting was reported by an off-duty Floyd County Police officer who was working a side job at Floyd County hospital. The officer was told Vega had been brought into the hospital by another person who allegedly told staff the mom of five shot herself. However, when police entered Vega's apartment, officers found a large pool of blood inside the doorway and elsewhere.

Initially, Smith was only wanted as a person of interest because no weapon had been recovered in connection with the crime.

The mother of five, whose oldest child is 12, had just given birth to her youngest just 10 days before she was shot. Vega’s family said Smith is the father of two of her children, including the recently born infant. That child is still in the neonatal intensive care unit.

