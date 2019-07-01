A Fulton County judge has denied bond for Keith Sylvester, a 47-year-old man accused of murdering his mother and stepfather and burning their bodies in a home on Harvel Drive.

Harry Hubbard, 67, and Deborah Hubbard, 65, were found dead in their home on July 3, 2018. Police said the victims were badly burned, and Deborah Hubbard was found with a cord wrapped around her neck. Police said Harry Hubbard also appeared to have been strangled.

Sylvester, who is Hubbard’s son, told police he noticed citronella candles burning around the house before the incident. Mothballs and rubbing alcohol were found in the house. Arson investigators believe they may have triggered the fire. All the doors in the home were locked, leading investigators to believe that Sylvester might have strangled the victims, started the fire and locked the door on the way out.

Investigators also learned that Sylvester is the main beneficiary of his parents’ house insurance policy. Family members voiced their concerns to police, according to court documents, saying he was acting strange before the incident.

Court documents show that Sylvester has a criminal history of fraud in Elkton, Ohio. Police said he has lived in Scottsdale, Georgia for the past year and is employed as a delivery driver at Papa John’s.

Sylvester is held without bond in Fulton County and is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 14, 2019.