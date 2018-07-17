ATLANTA -- The man accused of pinning a U.S. Marshal between two cars during an attempt to escape was sentenced in court Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak a judge sentenced Shusta Traverse Gumbs to 19 years, six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“In an attempt to flee arresting officers, Gumbs showed no regard for life when he seriously injured one of the Deputy Marshals with his vehicle,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak. “His lengthy prison sentence reflects our commitment to prosecute those who seek to injure our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to protect us.”

In October 2016, authorities sought Gumbs for an active warrant for a failure to appear in court on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

Authorities saw Gumbs stopped in a black car in a parking lot of a store in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta.

Pak said deputies approached the vehicle. Gumbs was ordered to turn off and exit his vehicle, but officials said he placed his vehicle in reverse and backed up.

One of the deputies then ran to his vehicle to retrieve an expandable baton. As that deputy approached Gumbs’s vehicle a second time, Pak said Gumbs accelerated his vehicle to force his way past two of the officers’ parked vehicles. As Gumbs did so, he pinned the deputy between the two vehicles, crushing a thigh, knee, foot, and ankle.

Pak said Gumbs left the scene speeding during heavy traffic, striking another driver's vehicle, and running a stop sign and a red traffic light. He eventually got out of the vehicle and left the scene. Authorities didn't catch him until 4 days later.

A jury convicted the 40-year-old in December 2017 on two counts of forcibly assaulting, impeding, opposing, resisting, or interfering with four federal officers during the performance of their official duties.

