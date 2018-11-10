CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A man accused of raping an exotic dancer has turned himself in almost two years later.

George Patrick Reid Jr. allegedly asked the woman to give him a private dance in a bedroom in December 2016 during a birthday party. When they were in the room, he allegedly assaulted her.

Reid denied the rape allegations but DNA evidence tied him to the crime. Reid was listed as #8 on the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Top Ten Most Wanted list.

He now sits in the Clayton County jail.

