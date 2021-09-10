Manhunt ends after man accused of shooting, killing central Georgia police officer is taken into custody

The GBI said they will update the public on the case on Sunday.

ALAMO, Ga. — A man accused of shooting and killing a central Georgia police officer is now in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted an update in the case on Sunday afternoon, saying Damien Ferguson has been arrested.

Ferguson was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison, a husband and new father to a 6-month-old baby, who was working his first shift on the job.

The GBI said Harrison was shot and killed just outside the Police Department station at around 1 a.m. early Saturday.

Authorities were on a manhunt for Ferguson, issuing a Blue Alert for those considered a "serious threat to the public" and offering a $17,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

The GBI says they are holding a press conference at the Wheeler County Courthouse on Sunday regarding the arrest. A time for the public statement has not been determined yet.