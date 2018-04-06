DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities in Danville, Virginia issued an AMBER Alert for a seven-month-old baby girl allegedly abducted by a registered sex offender.

According to N.C. Department of Public Safety, Emma Grace Kennedy was allegedly abducted by Carl Ray Kennedy. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the 51-year-old is Emma's biological father. The NC State Bureau of Investigation stated that Kennedy is a registered sex offender.

According to NBC Charlotte's sister station WVEC, investigators say Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother and is armed with a knife. Police believe Emma is in extreme danger.

Emma is described as a white female, approximately 2-foot-2 and weighs 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a matching headband. She has a small scar on her left cheek.

Emma Grace Kennedy

NC Dept. of Public Safety

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8, weighing 170 pounds. Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts and black and white Sketchers shoes.

Kennedy has several distinguishing characteristics, including a crooked left pinky finger, pierced left ear and tattoos on both arms. He has a tattoo of an eye on the back of his right hand. On his left arm, he has a skull tattoo and a wizard tattoo. On his right arm, he has a tattoo of a skull with a bandana over its mouth along with a pitbull tattoo with "American bulldog" written underneath. His left arm is scarred from a work accident and has a scar on his head.

Investigators said Kennedy was last seen traveling east on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia in a gold Suzuki with a fictitious N.C. plate of EKZ-5093 The vehicle has a “Johnny’s Auto Sales” emblem on the trunk, according to police.

Police said Kennedy also has access to a burgundy Toyota Camry (no tag number available), blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck. It is likely Kennedy is using the NC FAA-1873 tags on one or more of these vehicles.

Actual photos of the vehicle and abduction. Damage can be seen on the driver's front fender and a spare tire is on the passenger rear.

According to police, there was a possible sighting in the area of Seven Springs, N.C. around 6:45 p.m. Monday. They may also possibly be headed to Oak Island, N.C.

Kennedy is believed to live in Asheboro and had been out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-799-6510 immediately or 911.

