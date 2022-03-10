Man armed with 2 knives shot by officer in Acworth, police say

Authorities said they were responding to a 911 call about a burglary at a home in Acworth.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A man armed with two knives was shot by an officer in Acworth, according to the police department Wednesday evening.

Authorities said officers were responding to a 911 call about a home burglary at the 2700-block of Lake Park Ridge West shortly before 7 p.m. in Acworth.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a man armed with two knives. Police said the man was shot by one officer and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released the condition of the man.