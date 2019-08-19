An hours-long SWAT standoff came to an end Monday morning with the suspect under arrest.

Atlanta police said SWAT officers were called to the Station R Apartments on Moreland Avenue overnight.

Police said the unidentified 30-year-old man was threatening to harm himself and others, but did not have any hostages. According to police, he was armed with a handgun.

Authorities were able to disarm the man and get him to surrender to SWAT officers after three hours of negotiations.

There are no charges on file at this time and police said the man will be evaluated.

