Man charged in shooting after 11-year-old girl was killed by stray bullet

A woman was also arrested for helping the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of an 11-year-old girl in Spalding County on Wednesday. Family members and authorities identified the girl who died as Asijah Love Jones.

Back in March, deputies said a vehicle was targeted in a shooting in the Spalding Heights neighborhood on Northside Drive. The target of that shooting was not hit, but multiple rounds went into a nearby apartment and killed Jones while she was lying on her bed with her sister.

Warrants were eventually issued for Kionta Parks, who deputies describe as a "self-professed, well-known, and documented criminal street gang member." He was charged with:

Felony murder

Aggravated assault

Cruelty to children

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

Violation of Georgia Criminal Street Gang Terrorism Act

Violation of Georgia Domestic Terrorism Statue

In addition, deputies said he had outstanding warrants from his alleged involvement in another unnamed shooting.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said authorities spotted Parks in a vehicle on Tuesday, and they followed him until he could be stopped. Parks eventually exited the car and took off along West Taylor Street; he then ran into a group of 30 deputies, Griffin Police officers, SWAT members and two K-9s.

"Once he saw what he was facing, he made the best choice and surrendered," the sheriff said in the news release.

Deputies said they notified the Jones family immediately of the rest, adding that they were "one step closer to getting justice for Asijah."

Authorities arrested another woman and charged her with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a fugitive. Deputies said she was the driver of the car and knew Parks was wanted for murder.

"That's why she went to jail, and anyone else we can find that helped him, housed him, or hid him will go to jail too," the sheriff added.