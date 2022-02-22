Man arrested in connection to 6-month-old's shooting death denied bond

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday for the man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby in Atlanta.
The judge said he feels Dequasie Little poses too big of a threat to the public to be granted bond.
Little is facing murder and aggravated assault in Grayson Fleming Gray's death.
The infant was riding in a car with his mom last month when a stray bullet struck and killed him by Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta.
The child's family wasn't in court for Tuesday's hearing, but a family friend read a statement on their behalf.
"Our life was impacted in a way that I don't want you or anyone else to ever imagine. There are no more conversations of progression. Like when he was 2 months old and able to sit up by himself. And when he was 6 months and ultimately taken from us. His mother and I won't be able to have those conversations anymore," the family friend read.
Authorities said Little was targeting another driver when he opened fire last month. Grayson was shot in the head.
Sharice Ingram also turned herself in to police in connection with the child's killing. She is facing party to the crime of aggravated assault and party to the crime of felony murder. She was also denied bond during her first court appearance.