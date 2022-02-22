Man arrested in connection to 6-month-old's shooting death denied bond

Dequasie Little is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday for the man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby in Atlanta.

The judge said he feels Dequasie Little poses too big of a threat to the public to be granted bond.

Little is facing murder and aggravated assault in Grayson Fleming Gray's death.

The infant was riding in a car with his mom last month when a stray bullet struck and killed him by Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta.

The child's family wasn't in court for Tuesday's hearing, but a family friend read a statement on their behalf.

"Our life was impacted in a way that I don't want you or anyone else to ever imagine. There are no more conversations of progression. Like when he was 2 months old and able to sit up by himself. And when he was 6 months and ultimately taken from us. His mother and I won't be able to have those conversations anymore," the family friend read.

Authorities said Little was targeting another driver when he opened fire last month. Grayson was shot in the head.