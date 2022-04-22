Man arrested after attempting to kidnap woman's baby on Beltline

Police said the man is in the Fulton County Jail.

ATLANTA — Bystanders on the Beltline jumped into action after police say a man attempted to kidnap a woman's baby out of a stroller.

According to Atlanta Police, around 11 a.m. on Thursday they were sent to the Beltline on a report of a dispute.

Once there, they met the woman who told them that she was walking with her child in the stroller when the man in question approached her and began shouting.

She continued by telling them that the man then attempted to take the stroller with the infant inside but she resisted, police said.

As the two struggled for control over the stroller, police say bystanders intervened to help.