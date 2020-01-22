MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is in custody after Madison County authorities say he fired at a Georgia State Trooper.

It happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning on Highway 72 near Meadow Lane -- between Hull and Colbert, according to a Madison County Facebook post.

Authorities said an unidentified man ran away from troopers while shooting an AK-47. That's when officers say the trooper fired back, but neither the suspect or the trooper were hit. In the initial post, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the man was considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

Authorities found and arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

Authorities have yet to say how the incident began and what led to the shooting.

