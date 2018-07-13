DALLAS COUNTY -- A man suspected of stealing a worker's truck is in custody Friday morning after he led officers on a chase for half an hour through several North Texas cities.

The chase began when the suspect reportedly got into an argument with the truck's owner, Norman Junge, at a scrap yard near Westmoreland and I-30. The suspect kicked Junge out of the truck and took off with his dog inside, trying to run him and his co-workers over.

When HD Chopper 8 caught up, the suspect was driving along State Highway 114, heading into Lewisville. Several DPD patrol cars and DPS troopers were following behind, and even managed to shoot one of the truck's tires out.

Photos: Man arrested after police chase in stolen truck

Just before 10 a.m. the suspect pulled over near I-35 and Corinth Parkway in Hickory Creek, putting his hands up and surrendering.

Junge's 10-year-old dog was still in the vehicle. He was escorted by police to the scene, where the pair were reunited.

"The Dallas Police Department did a great job, they were right there, communicated everything with us, and I really appreciate them," Junge said.

"My biggest concern was that he was gonna throw the dog out the window," he added.

He told WFAA that his dog goes with him everywhere and means everything to him.

No injuries have been reported. The suspect's name and charges haven't been released.

