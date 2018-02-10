PENDERGRASS, Ga. – A Tucker man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they caught him throwing bags of illegal drugs out of the window of his truck into the yard of a home in Pendergrass

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Old State Road in Pendergrass on Sept. 30 and said they found Nathan Cole Crumley throwing bags of drugs out of his truck window into the yard.

Authorities have not released details about the dispute.

Jackson County deputies seized 227 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of heroin, over 3 pounds of marijuana, 100 packets of marijuana gummies, 250 THC vape vials, 230 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, along with $25,000 in cash. The street value of the drugs was $53,000.



Crumley, 35, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is assisting in the investigation.

