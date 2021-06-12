Atlanta man arrested after threatening school staff, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old man is behind bars after Atlanta Public Schools Police said he made threats to a school administrator and staff.
Authorities took the man into custody, the department announced Tuesday. Officers said he threatened an Atlanta Public Schools administrator and staff last week.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office helped officers search and arrest the man while providing extra security, a news release reads.
The man is now facing one count of terroristic threats and one count of harassing communications. Authorities said more charges could be pending.