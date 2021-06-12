Atlanta man arrested after threatening school staff, police say

Atlanta Public Schools Police took the 29-year-old into custody Tuesday.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old man is behind bars after Atlanta Public Schools Police said he made threats to a school administrator and staff.

Authorities took the man into custody, the department announced Tuesday. Officers said he threatened an Atlanta Public Schools administrator and staff last week.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office helped officers search and arrest the man while providing extra security, a news release reads.