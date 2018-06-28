DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have arrested a man who witnesses say threw a small dog to his death along an interstate exit ramp.

Michael Copeland was charged with felony animal cruelty Wednesday after officials said he allegedly picked up a small dog and threw it onto the highway at the I-20 eastbound exit ramp to Wesley Chapel Road.

"As a result of the dog being thrown onto the highway, it sustained severe injuries resulting in its death," DeKalb Police Spokesperson Shiera Campbell said.

The department's animal cruelty unit began looking into the death and gathered enough information to make an arrest. Warrants are still pending in the case as the investigation continues.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive for Copeland's actions.

Google Street View

© 2018 WXIA