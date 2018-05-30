HOGANSVILLE, Ga. -- A Columbus man was arrested after a regular traffic stop turned into a drug bust, according to police.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Hogansville Police pulled over 34-year-old Derrick A. Jackson on I-85 after finding Jackson was driving with a suspended registration.

During the stop, police seized just over 91.5 pounds of marijuana and about two pounds of cocaine, according to a Facebook post published by Hogansville Police.

Jackson was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine and he was also cited for driving on a suspended license and suspended registration.

