Man arrested, charged with felony murder after double shooting in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double shooting that left two men shot, with one of them dead in Lawrenceville Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man on Tuesday, charging him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Sunday, authorities responded to a shooting just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road along Paper Mill Road. Once there, they found a man in his 20s who was shot. Another man in his 20s was also found shot a short distance away in a vehicle, Gwinnett County Police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one of them died from his injuries. Gwinnett County Police said, at the time, the other man was in critical condition.

There is no word yet on what his condition is days later.