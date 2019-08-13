SUWANEE, Ga. — The man Gwinnett police believe flashed a knife while robbing a Suwanee Home Depot store in May is now behind bars.

After a "thorough" investigation, police identified 36-year-old Terrill Banks as the suspect in this robbery.

Police say Banks is likely the man behind similar crimes in the area. They initially believed there were two suspects involved, but later concluded that it was the same person.

On July 29, Banks was arrested by the Walton County Sheriff's Office. He faces two counts of armed robbery, an aggravated assault charge and nine counts of shoplifting.

His extradition will be arranged by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Gwinnett Police released these surveillance camera pictures when crimes were committed at area Home Depot stores.

Gwinnett County Police Department

