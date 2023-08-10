Man arrested for deadly shooting at Fulton County grocery store identified, officials say

Three officers were flagged down to tend to the victim.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the case.

A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in May near a small grocery store in southeast Atlanta, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they arrested Antonio Coachman concerning a 48-year-old man who'd been shot multiple times on May 28. According to jail records, he faces charges including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

It happened at 807 Conley Road SE just before 4 p.m. Atlanta Police Department officers were flagged down in the area and found a 48-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to a previous report.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 48-year-old as Fredrick Key.

The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and died, police said.