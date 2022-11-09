Man arrested during elder exploitation investigation on several felonies, Hall County Sheriff says

The office said they found 35 weapons, drugs and more inside the home.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainsville man faces multiple charges, including weapons and narcotics offenses, following an elder exploitation investigation.

Deputies with Hall County's Sheriff's Office were sent out to a home at the 4800 block of Highway 52 regarding the theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old. When they arrived, police said they found the suspect hiding in a closet.

The office said the address was his home, and during their search, they found "35 weapons, including one with an altered serial number." They also said they found 9.5 pounds of marijuana which investigators said had a street value of around $45,000.

"Investigators also seized several THC vape cartridges and a small quantity of Schedule IV drugs," the office said.

The 28-year-old man faces the following charges:

Exploitation of an elderly person

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (35 counts)

Criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of THC oil with the intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule IV drugs