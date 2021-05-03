Man arrested for attempting to kidnap woman in Brookhaven, police said

Brookhaven Police were called to the area of North Druid Hills Road near Briarwood Road.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said they have arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping that occurred on March 4.

The incident happened at about 3:30 pm on Thursday, officials report.

According to a release, Brookhaven Police were called to the area of North Druid Hills Road near Briarwood Road.

Officers and investigators met with a female victim who reported that, as she walked along North Druid Hills Road, a man pulled his car alongside her several times and attempted to engage her in conversation.

Police said after the victim ignored the suspect and moved to another portion of the roadway, the man reportedly repositioned his car, then exited the car while flashing a metal badge, and attempted to grab the victim.

They said she was able to escape, and the man left the area.

According to police, officers conducted a canvas of the area and were able to locate video evidence showing the suspect vehicle and tag. The suspect was positively identified, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Ian Christian McGhee, a 43-year-old man from Brookhaven, was arrested at approximately 6 pm Thursday outside his residence, police said. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and stalking.

McGhee was in possession of an “Emergency Medical Technician” badge at the time of his arrest, investigators said. During the incident, they said he was driving a white Dodge Challenger with very heavy rear-end damage.

In addition to the charges in Brookhaven, McGhee was also charged on Thursday by the Chamblee Police Department with harassing phone calls stemming from a separate incident that occurred in their jurisdiction.