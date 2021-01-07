Man arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in Athens

The incident happened on May 17 when police responded to a carjacking in the 200 block of W. Dougherty Street.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his involvement with a carjacking by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

On Thursday, police arrested Kentre Gainer, 21, of Athens, GA, on charges of Armed Robbery, Hijacking a Motor Vehicle, Theft by Taking of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The incident happened on May 17 when police responded to a carjacking in the 200 block of W. Dougherty Street.

The victim, a 66-year-old woman, was seated in her vehicle when she was approached by a subject displaying a handgun.

The suspect forced the victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint and drove away from the area in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.