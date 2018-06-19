GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have arrested a man in a cold case murder after human remains were found at a residence in Auburn, Georgia.

41-year-old David Thacker has been arrested and charged with the murder of Michael Jones, whose remains were found back in May, 2016.

Jones had been reported missing back on April 7, 2014. Two years later, on May 24, 2016, Jones' remains were found off of Bailey Road and W. Union Grove Circle in Auburn, Georgia.

Thacker was identified as a person of interest early on in the investigation but only recent developments in the past months gave detectives a reason to finally arrest him, according to police.

Officials did not release what those new developments were as this is an ongoing investigation.

Investigations had been ongoing for the past four years and Thacker is now charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Thacker was already being held at the Forsyth County Jail on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Gwinnett County Detention Center at a later date.

