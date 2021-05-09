Kennesaw man arrested for murder charges out of North Carolina, Cobb County Sheriff says

Cobb County deputies and the U.S. Marshals evacuated an apartment building in Kennesaw Wednesday morning.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A murder suspect is in custody after he was arrested at his Kennesaw home by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce Wednesday morning.

With the help of Cobb County deputies, the suspect was arrested at his apartment in the area of Creekside Drive in Kennesaw on murder charges out of Iredell County in North Carolina.

During the arrest, the U.S. Marshals entered the suspect's apartment and he retreated to the attic, the sheriff's office said. Cobb County deputies and the U.S. Marshals evacuated the apartment building and secured a perimeter around it.

After ignoring several verbal commands to come out of the attic, the U.S. Marshals deployed a chemical irritant into the attic space, which triggered the fire alarms in the building.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, after a "brief struggle" the suspect was removed from the attic and arrested. Authorities said there were no bystanders or law enforcement officers injured during the arrest.

The suspect was treated on scene by Cobb County Fire personnel for his exposure to the chemical irritant and had non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.