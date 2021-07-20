Man arrested after armed robbery, string of car break-ins in LaGrange

Authorities said several cars were broken into at Wynnwood Drive on Monday and two more cars were broken into at a mental health clinic on Mooty Bridge Road.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man has been arrested after a string of car break-ins and an armed robbery in LaGrange, according to police.

Authorities said several cars were broken into at Wynnwood Drive on Monday and two more cars were broken into at a mental health clinic in the 1200 block of Mooty Bridge Road.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the man also allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint at the intersection of Melrose Drive at Briarcliff Drive Friday night, stealing firearms and money.