A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot Saturday night in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said Sunday morning they charged 55-year-old Darryl Carrington with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said they were called to the area of Jonesboro Road and Bowen Avenue around 9:39 p.m. to respond to the scene.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

