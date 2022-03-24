Man accused of shooting, killing victim near Atlanta's Garnett MARTA station

ATLANTA — A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
Atlanta Police said Thursday officers identified the man as a suspect after investigating the initial incident.
Officers were called to a person shot on Forsyth Street Monday near the Garnett MARTA station when they found a man hurt. The 20-year-old later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.
As authorities investigated, they learned there was a second scene related to the shooting near Fair Street, according to APD.
In Thursday's update, investigators clarified the original location of the incident was 215 Joseph E Lowery Blvd. The incident ended at the Forsyth Street scene in southwest Atlanta.
Police said they have established enough probable cause to take the man in custody. He's now in the Fulton County Jail facing a felony murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault.