Man accused of shooting, killing victim near Atlanta's Garnett MARTA station

Police said were investigating two scenes earlier this week.

ATLANTA — A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said Thursday officers identified the man as a suspect after investigating the initial incident.

Officers were called to a person shot on Forsyth Street Monday near the Garnett MARTA station when they found a man hurt. The 20-year-old later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

As authorities investigated, they learned there was a second scene related to the shooting near Fair Street, according to APD.

In Thursday's update, investigators clarified the original location of the incident was 215 Joseph E Lowery Blvd. The incident ended at the Forsyth Street scene in southwest Atlanta.