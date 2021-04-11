Man arrested after killing of 16-year-old in Henry County, police say

Police added that the investigation is still ongoing with additional arrests to be made.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police arrested a man believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of a 16-year-old.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, police responded to the 3300 block of Hwy 42N in Stockbridge in regards to a body discovered in a vehicle. After investigating, officers determined that the deceased was 16-year-old Azariah Miller. They added that Miller was likely shot during a robbery.

As the investigation continued, police obtained information leading to the arrest of one of those believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police also said they believe the shooting happened Monday in the area of Highland Place in Stockbridge.