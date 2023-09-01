Man arrested, charged with murder in shooting that killed 1 in Jefferson, GBI says

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Edwin Garcia Alonzo and charged him with murder.

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that killed one man in Jefferson two weeks ago.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Edwin Garcia Alonzo and charged him with murder after the GBI said he gunned down Mateo Gomez on Aug. 18.

The GBI said they were asked to assist with the investigation after Jefferson Police found Gomez lying in the street at the intersection of Business Highway 129 and Storey Lane just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Gomez was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where authorities said he later died from his injuries.