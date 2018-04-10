GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man accused of molesting a girl remains in custody in Hall County.

Authorities charged Miguel Angel Jimienez-Galan, 31, with child molestation and pandering by compulsion.

According to Gainesville Police, Jimienez was in a relationship with the teen's mother when began a sexual relationship with the victim. The alleged crimes happened at the suspect's apartment off Vineyard Way, according to a police report.

Police said Jimienez paid the teen, who they said has a learning disability, in exchange for sexual acts.

The 31-year-old remains in the Hall County Detention Center.

