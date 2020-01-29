CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 43-year-old Atlanta attorney was arrested after allegedly paying a 16-year-old girl for sex in Cherokee County, the sheriff's office said.

In a release, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Enan Stillman was being charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude and interference with custody.

Stillman was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic dispute where, they said, the girl had been picked up at a local high school and then taken to a Canton hotel where Stillman allegedly paid her for sex.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said providing money, food, drugs or shelter to someone under the age of 18 constitutes sex trafficking under Georgia law, where the age of consent is 16.

The sheriff's office said Stillman is being held without bond at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.

Stillman, according to an online bio, is a partner at a boutique law firm, Stillman Welch, LLC.

His bio states he "practices in the areas of transportation and logistics, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, commercial real estate transactions, fund formation and investment management, land use, and general corporate law and governance."

